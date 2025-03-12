Suicide pact: Mother, daughters kill themselves over financial woes

A woman along with her two daughters, aged nine and 18, ended their life in a suicide pact over alleged financial distress, police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received at Molarband area of Badarpur area in South East Delhi regarding foul smell emanating from a house where a lady along with her two daughters reside, stated a police official.

Responding to the call, SHO Badarpur along with a team rushed to the spot and recovered three bodies in decomposed state from inside the house that was bolted from inside, he said.

They all were found in the same room with traces of foam oozing out of their mouths hinting that they may have consumed poison. Additionally, it appears that they may have died four to five days ago, the official mentioned.

As per the preliminary investigation, it appears that they might have taken such extreme steps due to financial distress as they had not paid the rent of the room for the last two months. However, a thorough investigation would only reveal the exact cause of death.

A crime team has been called to the spot and further legal action is being taken in the matter, the cop mentioned.