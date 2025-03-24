Suicide by North West Delhi man raises questions over illegal arms trade

A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning in North West Delhi’s Prem Nagar area after shooting himself with an illegally procured country-made pistol.

The deceased, identified as Prashant Kaushik, worked as a lathe machine operator.

Advertisement

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Prem Nagar police station at around 10 am informing about the incident. On reaching the spot, a police team found the body of Kaushik with a gunshot wound on the right side of his head.

Advertisement

No suicide note was recovered even and the family of the deceased has not suspected foulplay in the case so far, police said. His wife and two children were present in the house at the time of the incident.

A crime team, along with forensic experts, visited the spot and collected evidence.

An FIR under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act is being registered as the deceased was in possession of an illegal firearm.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain how the deceased procured the weapon and the circumstances leading to his death.