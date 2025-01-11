Stress on indigenous development of electronic components

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said one must work meticulously to ensure that the electronic component ecosystem is also developed in the coming time.

This will not only drive a major growth story for India but also align with our vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, fostering self-reliance and strengthening our position in the global electronics manufacturing landscape,” said the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting ,Ashwini Vaishnaw, while inaugurating Syrma SGS Technology’s state-of-the-art laptop assembly line in Chennai on Friday.

In a groundbreaking development for India’s electronics manufacturing sector, this facility, located in the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), marks a pivotal shift in India’s ‘Make in India’ journey, extending its dominance from mobile phones to IT hardware manufacturing, especially the Laptops.

The new assembly line will initially produce 100,000 laptops annually, with a scalable capacity of up to 1 million units within the next 1-2 years. Syrma SGS currently operates four manufacturing units in Chennai, with its Unit 3 now initiating laptop production.

The initiative, part of the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT Hardware, highlights India’s growing capabilities in high-value electronics production and reinforces the nation’s self-reliance in IT hardware.The PLI)2.0 for IT Hardware, launched on May 29, 2023, aims to further strengthen India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem by offering a 5% incentive to eligible companies.

The scheme covers products like laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers, and ultra-small form factor devices. With a projected investment of ₹3,000 crore, PLI 2.0 is expected to drive production worth ₹3.5 lakh crore and generate 47,000 jobs across the country.The scheme has already achieved remarkable progress, with total investments of ₹520 crore, production worth ₹10,000 crore, and has generated 3,900 jobs (As on Dec 2024).

India’s electronics manufacturing sector has grown exponentially over the past decade, with total production increasing from ₹2.4 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹9.8 lakh crore in 2024. Mobile manufacturing alone has reached ₹4.4 lakh crore, with exports at ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2024. 98% of the mobile phones used in India are now being manufactured in India with Smartphones becoming the fourth largest export item from India.

In fact, Tamil Nadu has over 47 manufacturing units supported under various schemes of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The state is one of the largest beneficiaries of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, with seven out of the 27 approved units under PLI 2.0 located here. The first unit under this initiative was inaugurated yesterday.