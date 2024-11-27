Stormy JPC meeting on Waqf Bill ;Opposition allege many state boards unheard

A meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which was called to review the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, witnessed another stormy sitting here on Wednesday as Opposition MPs walked out of it, alleging that the high-powered panel had left many state boards unheard.

The Opposition members also discussed the extension of the duration of the JPC in the meeting which was chaired by JPC chairman BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

The bill aims to bring significant reforms, including digitization of records, stricter audits, increased transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied Waqf properties.

The JPC is holding a series of meetings to gather input from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members and community representatives from different states and Union Territories, aiming for the most comprehensive reform possible.

Talking to mediapersons after leaving today’s meeting, Congress MP and Waqf JPC member Gaurav Gogoi said, “We discussed the extension of the committee and we expect a motion to be moved to this effect in the House tomorrow.”

In fact, Gogoi alleged that the process was biased.”We raised two important questions: the assurances given by the Speaker (Lok Sabha) are not being fulfilled by the (JPC) chairman. There seems to be no balance between the government and the Speaker. I believe some senior Union minister is directing the chairman (of the JPC). Secondly, the process is incomplete. The chairman claims the report is ready, but we do not wish to be part of a biased procedure,” he said.

DMK MP and Waqf JPC member A Raja said, “Chairman accepted to move a motion tomorrow in the House that the term of the JPC will be extended for the next Budget session.”

Talking about the meeting, BJP MP and Waqf JPC member Aparajita Sarangi said there was quite an uproar in the Waqf meeting today.

She said the Opposition members staged a walkout and many of the ruling party members went out of the room to request them to come and join the deliberations.

“Today, we had a hearing of the Ministry of Minority Affairs and there were extensive deliberations on various amendments proposed in the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. The uproar basically sprang from their request regarding the submission of the report. So, there was a lot of debate regarding this. The ruling party members also felt that there should be some kind of extension. So, I think some time is definitely required so it was unanimously resolved that the committee would be requesting the Speaker for the extension in the date of the submission of the report by the committee to the Speaker of Lok Sabha up to the end of Budget Session of 2025,” the BJP MP added.

Talking to the mediapersons after leaving the meeting, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, “The mandate is that the report should be given on the 29th (of November). How can we give it? There is a procedure that must be followed, which has not been done. Most importantly, this committee hasn’t visited Bihar or West Bengal. There are many stakeholders we want to be heard. Why is this committee not allowing all the stakeholders to participate?”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said submitting the report before hearing all stakeholders was inappropriate.

“Until the report is finalised, all stakeholders are heard, and the JPC tour is completed, submitting a draft report is wrong. The Speaker had assured us that he would extend the JPC’s timeline… Yet, side-lining all these issues, you claim the draft report is ready for submission. The Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh governments have not been heard,” Singh said.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised the committee for not taking the process seriously.

“The fundamental issue is this: only those associated with or close to the BJP were brought in, and days have been wasted. States with the largest Waqf properties, including Delhi, were not called. Seven people have died in Sambhal over Waqf property issues, yet they are not taking these matters seriously,” he charged.

YSRCP MP and JPC member Vijay Sai Reddy pointed out that the JPC would not be able to complete its proceedings by November 29.

“Before the agenda item was taken up for consideration, a significant number of members, particularly non-BJP members, requested the chairman (JPC) to extend the stipulated timeline. By the 29th (of November), the JPC will not be in a position to complete the proceedings. Many state Waqf boards and stakeholders have not been given the opportunity to present their views,” Reddy said.