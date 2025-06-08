Stop using court orders as excuse for jhuggi demolitions: Bharadwaj to CM Gupta

AAP leaders on Sunday accused Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta of hiding behind a court order for carrying out the demolition of jhuggis at Madrasi Camp.

Demanding accountability for throwing hundreds of families living in the jhuggis out on the streets, AAP’s Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the ruling party why it couldn’t bring in a law to save the homes of the poor when its own government at the Centre could pass laws in Parliament against Supreme Court orders.

In social media post on X, Bhardwaj wrote, “Stop hiding behind the court order. Did you (CM) file an appeal in the Supreme Court? You (BJP) even bring laws in Parliament against Supreme Court orders—why didn’t you do it here? A law can be passed in Parliament to snatch powers from the Delhi Government, but a law can’t be made for a poor person’s jhuggi? Why weren’t these people given homes at the same place before demolishing their jhuggis? Why hasn’t the Chief Minister met these people yet?”

Meanwhile, taking a dig at Rekha Gupta’s interaction with the media, senior AAP leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Atishi wrote on X, “Rekha ji, did the court also say that the BJP should not fulfil its promise of ‘Jahan jhuggi, wahan makan’? If the jhuggi had to be demolished, why wasn’t housing provided in the surrounding area? Most residents of Madrasi Camp did not receive any housing. Those who did were given broken-down houses 40 km away in Narela—where there are no roads, no jobs, no schools, no hospitals.”