State water resources debt gets award from centre

Odisha has been conferred with second rank in Best State Category for the National Water Award, 2022 by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, for the work done in the field of water resources conservation and management during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

More than 4 lakh farmers have been provided water security by creating additional irrigation facilities of 3.2 lakh hectares. The Department of Water Resources has completed two major projects, namely: Lower Indra Irrigation Project, Nuapada &Bolangir and Upper Indravati Lift Canal Project, Kalahandi, 61 mega lift irrigation projects providing water to the upland areas, 2833 Community Lift Irrigation Project sand 22,500 Deep Bore Wells ensuring geographical and social inclusiveness.

Long pending issues of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project were resolved, and irrigation was provided to approximately32,000 hectares, noted official sources here on Thursday.

For conservation of water resources, the state government has committed to invest Rs11700 crore over a period of five years to conserve approximately 50,000 hectare-meter of water