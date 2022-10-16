Staging own kidnapping, Gurugram man demands ransom from father

The Delhi Police, on Sunday,, arrested a man from Gurugram on the charge of extorting money from his father, staging his own abduction.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, an incident of kidnapping for ransom of one man namely Prem Chand was reported at the Chhawla Police Station. On investigation, the family members stated that they have received a call from their son Prem Chand’s phone and he himself stated that 4-5 unknown persons have kidnapped him and they are demanding Rs. 2 lacs otherwise they will kill him.

The police traced the location of the mobile phone and found it active in Dhankot, Gurugram. On reaching the location, cops spotted a person on a motorcycle and was identified as Prem chand. After a hot chase the police succeeded in apprehending the culprit.

The accused stated that he was badly in need of money and hence planned his kidnapping to extort money from his father.