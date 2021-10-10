Srinagar Mayor cleans Dal Lake

The Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Junaid Azim Mattoo participated in the ongoing de-weeding process of the iconic Dal Lake which was kickstarted on 2 October by the Lt. Governor of J&K.

The Mayor also visited other parts of Dal Lake where Lily extraction is being carried out through pontoon-based machines, an innovative method utilised to extract the lily from roots for the first time in the Dal Lake. This method has been very effective and has covered a larger area within the shortest time.

The Mayor on the occasion stressed the sustained efforts for lily extraction. He hailed the efforts of LDA for cleaning Dal Lake and other conservational efforts being put in. Ex-servicemen from the Army also participated in the de-weeding process.

As part of the cleanliness drive and to enhance the aesthetics of the Lake, the department of Floriculture also participated in the drive and deployed personnel with brush cutters for grass cutting and unwanted vegetation from footpaths along the lake periphery.