In the wake of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, the Delhi Police on Thursday decided not to allow any public gathering on December 31 and January 1 from 11 pm to 6 am.

It has advised people to spend New Year in their homes. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the top officials of the force here, said the sources.

“Beyond 11 p.m. on both these days, public gatherings would not be allowed in public places like India Gate, Connaught Place. Only the licensed premises are exempted from this and they can only operate with their license condition and with half the seating capacity following social distancing and other Covid protocols, like wearing masks,” Eish Singhal, Public Relations Officer, Delhi Police said.

The Delhi Police has also appealed to people to come in a vehicle, either self-driven or with a driver who is sober enough to carry them back home.

“Police would be deployed in large numbers and would book the violations as noticed. We advise people to spend New Year in the comfort of their home as far as possible,” the officer added.

The DDMA on Thursday ordered the imposition of the night curfew in the national capital on December 31 and January 1 from 11 pm to 6 am. The decision has been taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus spread.

Delhiites visiting markets, malls, and other places to celebrate New Year evening and the first day of the year will have to return home before 11 p.m. However, the restriction will not be applicable to interstate travel. People will be allowed to enter the city from other states.

