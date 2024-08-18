Speeding car kills cyclist in South-East Delhi, driver arrested

In a tragic incident in South-East Delhi, a cyclist was killed after being struck by a speeding luxury car on Saturday morning in the Ashram area, police said on Sunday. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident but was later arrested by the police.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh, was a 34-year-old gardener from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The collision was so severe that Rajesh had no time to react and died on the spot due to serious injuries. The police registered an FIR in the case and, based on CCTV footage, launched a search for the driver, leading to the arrest of the accused, Pradeep Gautam.

According to Additional DCP Harsh Indora, the Sunlight Colony Police Station received information about the accident on the Bhogal Flyover through a PCR call from a passerby, Rajendra Kehati. A police team rushed to the scene and found a man lying in a pool of blood by the roadside, with his bicycle discovered about 150 metres away. The body was sent for a postmortem examination.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. During their investigation, they found that the luxury vehicle was registered in the name of a private firm. The car, which was found in a damaged state, was subsequently seized by the police.

As the search for the accused intensified, Pradeep Gautam surrendered at the police station on Saturday evening. The accused, who was engaged in liaison business, had been in possession of the car for the past month after the owner entrusted it to him for sale. Following his arrest, the police are continuing their investigation into the matter.