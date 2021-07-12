Delhi Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board is organizing a special camp for construction workers starting this week where they can correct their bank details.

The camp is organised since the assistance sum of Rs 5,000 the Delhi government had announced to provide them during the lockdown could not be provided in many bank accounts due to insufficient details.

“During the Covid-19 period, the govt had given an assistance amount of 5000 rupees to the construction workers, but due to not uploading sufficient bank details during registration, the assistance amount of some workers was returned to the bank,” an official said.

The special camps are being organized at three locations starting Monday till July 17.

These camps will be organized in 3 labour offices at:

1. Labor Welfare Centre, Nimri Colony, Ashok Vihar, North and North-West District Office.

2. Labor Welfare Centre, Jhilmil Colony, North and North East District Office

3. Labor Welfare Centre, Pushp Vihar, Pushp Bhawan, South District Office.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that registered construction workers previously unable to receive the assistance of the Delhi government during the Covid-19 lockdown period will benefit from these camps.

He also informed that a 24×7 helpline is launched to help the construction workers registering themselves at the labour department.

“Our government is always committed to the interests of construction workers. We aim to make government assistance reach every construction worker. Construction workers no longer need to stand in long queues and can now register themselves at the comfort of their homes,” Sisodia said.

“Number of registered construction workers in the Delhi Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board crosses 3 lakh. Delhi Government has planned to register 10 lakh construction workers by next year,” he informed further.