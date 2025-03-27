Speaker shields BJP’s double-engine govt’s failures, blocks discussion on law and order: Atishi

Following Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta’s refusal to allow a discussion on the city’s law and order situation, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi slammed the move, calling it an attempt to shield the failures of the BJP’s “double engine government”.

Speaking to reporters, Atishi said, “The situation is deteriorating rapidly, and instead of addressing the crisis, Speaker Vijender Gupta is suppressing discussion in the Assembly to cover up BJP’s failures.”

Calling the Speaker’s approach biased, Atishi said, “If someone raises the issues of Delhi’s people, they are thrown out of the Assembly. However, if a minister or ruling party MLA misbehaves, they are celebrated. Will the concerns of Delhi’s people not be addressed in the Assembly? Rape, extortion, shootings, and open drug sales are rampant in Delhi. Drugs have become the biggest problem for Delhi’s youth and children today.”

“When we raise this issue and demand a discussion, BJP members claim it is a waste of time. On the one hand, the AAP government in Punjab has declared a war on drugs, eliminating drug dealers, using bulldozers, and taking strict legal action. On the other hand, the BJP refuses to even allow adiscussion on drugs and law and order,” the LoP said.