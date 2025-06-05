Speaker calls Delhi Assembly beautification drive a step towards environmental awareness

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stated that preparations for the beautification of the Vidhan Sabha, a crucial step towards environmental awareness, are underway.

Speaking at a plantation drive in the Assembly premises, the Speaker said his vision is to transform the Vidhan Sabha into a vibrant symbol of environmental consciousness and aesthetic excellence.

He added that the house should not remain a mere political hub but evolve into a beautiful and scenic space that inspires citizens and sends a strong message of environmental responsibility across Delhi.

Gupta further said that this initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who marked the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, encouraging citizens to plant a tree in the name of their mothers.

As part of this initiative, a diverse range of plant species will be introduced across the campus including flowering and ornamental trees, lush flowering bushes, elegant palms, bamboo groves, climbers, and ground covers. The inclusion of fragrant plants will also ensure that the atmosphere is not only visually pleasing but also aromatic and refreshing, he said.