South Delhi shocker: Mystery shrouds death of three of a family

A couple, along with a daughter, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi on Wednesday morning, the police said.

As Arjun, son of the couple was shocked to find his parents and sister dead as he returned home after his routine morning workout in the early hours, it added.

The police received a PCR call from Arjun about the incident around 7 am. He told them his 51-year-old father Rajesh Kumar, 46-year-old mother Komal, and 23-year-old sister Kavita were lying dead inside the house near Purani Chaupal in Devli village.

Soon after receiving the PCR call, a crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were rushed to the spot, said a police official.

According to the official, there were signs of ransacking the house or stealing any article from the house.

A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered at the Neb Sarai police station and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

The incident provided the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the much-needed ammunition against the ruling BJP at the Centre ahead of the assembly elections. The party was quick to raise the bogey of the deterioration of law and order situation in the national capital which falls under the Centre’s jurisdiction.

In a post on the social media platform, X, AAP National Convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Three murders in the same house in Neb Sarai. It is extremely painful and frightening. Every day, Delhiites wake up to such frightening news. Criminals have been given a free hand, and law and order have collapsed. Homes are being destroyed, innocent lives are lost. And those who are responsible are silently watching all this happen”.

“How long will the Central government maintain this silence and watch the worsening of the law and order situation in Delhi collapse? Will the ruling party still maintain that crime is no issue in Delhi,” he added in the post.