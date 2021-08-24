SJVN CMD honoured at CSK Agri varsity convocation

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday presented a Scroll of Honour to N L Sharma, chairman and managing director of SJVN.

Sharma was honoured for being a distinguished alumnus of CSK Agriculture University, Palampur during the 16th convocation.

At the Convocation, among the 393-degree recipients, there were 21 scholars who received their PhD degrees, 8 were conferred Gold Medals, 110 students received their Master’s degree and 262 students received their graduate degrees.

At the impressive function, the Governor also presented a Scroll of Honour to the distinguished alumni of the University.

N L Sharma, an Alumni of the University, was honoured for his outstanding contributions in administrative services, the power sector and dynamic leadership in heading SJVN.