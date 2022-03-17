SJVN bags 100 MW solar power project in Gujarat

SJVN has bagged 100 MW Grid Connected Solar Power Project in Gujarat through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

The project will generate 245.28 million units of energy annually and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be approximately 6,132 million units.

The energy generated from this project will be procured by GUVNL for 25 years and Power Purchase Agreement between SJVN and GUVNL will be signed shortly.

The tentative cost of Project development shall be approximately Rs 500 crores.

The addition of this Solar Project along with multiple Projects obtained by the Company recently will contribute to India’s goal to build the green energy economy and boost the nation’s renewable energy potential,” SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma said.