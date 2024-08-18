Sisodia steps up preparations for Delhi assembly polls

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has made a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections by meeting party officials, the party said on Sunday.

After his release on bail in the liquor scam case, the AAP leader has intensified the preparations for the elections with a sense of urgency, the party said.

Along with Sisodia’s padyatra (foot march), the work of strengthening the organisation is also going on and the senior leader has devised a strategy to meet and motivate party officials to put all their might to win the elections.

He alleged that the way the BJP is sending AAP leaders to jail by hatching a conspiracy has made the people of Delhi very angry, he said.

Hitting out at the ruling dispensation at the Centre for vindictive action against the Opposition leaders, Sisodia said they want to keep the AAP leaders behind bars by all means till the assembly elections are over.

“Supreme Court has granted me bail and I have come out. Soon, our leader Arvind Kejriwal will also come out of jail,” he said expressing hope.

“We have come to do politics of work. After coming out of jail, I am continuously meeting people. I am visiting schools to meet children and taking out padyatras across Delhi,” said the former deputy chief minister of Delhi.

AAP’s National General Secretary (Organization) and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sandeep Pathak said the party is running several campaigns in Delhi regarding the assembly elections and many more campaigns will be launched in the coming time.

The AAP party workers’ conference is going on in all 70 assembly seats of Delhi, said Pathak, adding that in these conferences, local MLAs are presenting the report of their four and a half years of work before the public.

So far, the worker conference has been successfully organized in 18 out of 70 assembly constituencies, the senior AAP leader claimed.

Dr Pathak informed that the top leadership of the party will also participate in the workers’ conference to be held in Chhatarpur on Monday.

“We are going to every assembly constituency and connecting with the people. We are giving them information about our work done in the last four and a half years,” he added.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said Arvind Kejriwal is very concerned about the auto-rickshaw drivers even as he is in jail, and requested them to support Kejriwal.