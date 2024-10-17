Sisodia launches ‘Shiksha Par Baat’ to solicit parents’ suggestions on education policy

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia, on Thursday, launched the ‘Shiksha Par Baat’, an initiative aimed at engaging the parents of schoolchildren in shaping the future of the city’s education policy.

In the first session of the initiative held in Patparganj, over 500 parents gathered to thank Sisodia for his transformative educational reforms introduced in the Delhi government schools, the AAP said in a statement.

According to the AAP, parents expressed their gratitude to its leader for initiatives like modern school infrastructure, teacher training programs, and free coaching for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and CUET.

Sisodia solicited suggestions from the parents on what the government should do over the next five years for their children’s education. He asked them what facilities the Delhi government should provide to schools, and how to ensure that the changes in technology benefit without causing any harm to the children.

Ahead of the event, Sisodia invited the parents through a letter, where he mentioned, “I hope your children are studying well at school and home. Arvind Kejriwal and I are always attentive to your children’s education. When I was made the deputy chief minister ten years ago, Kejriwal Ji told me one thing that provides an education system for every child in Delhi, even those from the poorest families, as if you are doing it for your son and daughter.”

He mentioned how the dreams of poor children in Delhi are soaring because of Kejriwal’s honesty, vision, and hard work. “Today, they are receiving the kind of education that was once only available to the children of those who could afford the high fees of private schools and coaching institutes,” he added

The senior AAP leader said that the Delhi government aimed to continue this momentum and ensure that it never stops.

He said some people in the country do not want poor children fearing the opportunities for their children will diminish if every child receives a good education.

According to the AAP, this ambitious outreach program will see Sisodia interacting with parents from every constituency in Delhi to gather feedback on the education model, and discussing the future of government schools.