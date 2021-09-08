Sisodia launches business blasters programme; calls it a historic day

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia launched a business blasters programme under the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum on Tuesday, calling it a historic day for the education system in the city.

Sisodia said, “The launch of the business blasters programme will form the foundation of a developed India. If we start the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum (EMC) and business blasters programme in all the schools of the country, then the day is not far off when we will change the history in our textbooks that India is not a developing country but a developed one. The day is not far off when the children coming out of Delhi schools will stand in the category of job providers instead of waiting in a queue to get jobs.”

He further said, “Our aim is to not only change the name of India from a developing to a developed country, but also to change the actual picture of our nation. We say that India is the country of youth but it is the country of the educated yet unemployed youth. The EMC will change this picture and make India a country of educated and capable youth. The day is not far off when every child coming out of Delhi schools will not ask for a job but will create a job. And even if they are employed, the job will run after them thanks to their capabilities. The job for which we are preparing our children today will be done by computers in the coming years. Instead of developing the entrepreneurial mindset in children, we are just teaching them maths, physics, chemistry, language, social science.”

Today, about 25 crore people are homeless in India and lakhs of civil engineers are walking unemployed. Children coming out of agriculture universities say that they do not have work, Sisodia pointed out.

“We are producing thousands of chemistry PhDs every year, yet there is a shortage of medicines in the country. This is sheer irony and raises a question about the education system. We have to see that there is a problem somewhere in the education system. The biggest drawback in the education system is that we are imparting knowledge to our children but we have not inculcated in them an entrepreneurial mindset.”

He asserted that the dream of a $ 5 trillion economy will not be fulfilled by any PM or CM, but by adopting a programme like the EMC and today was the day to lay its foundation. If 1000 principals and 1000 EMC coordinators of Delhi want it, then this work will be done.

Under the business blasters programme, seed money of Rs 2000 will be given to the children concerned. The objective of this project is to prepare children to invest, eliminate the fear of starting a business from them and earn profit. Most importantly, even if they do not make a profit, they should learn to face their failure, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said in the coming days, an EMC carnival will be organised with 100 top projects from the business blasters project under the EMC at zonal and district levels. It will be rated by renowned successful entrepreneurs and universities for children. In this, the children included in the top 10 projects will be directly admitted to the BBA course in NSUT and DTU.