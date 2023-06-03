Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife as she was hospitalised before his arrival

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently under judicial custody in connection to the Excise Policy scam case, was not able to meet his ailing wife at his residence on Saturday as she was admitted to the LNJP Hospital after her health deteriorated prior to Sisodia’s arrival, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said.

“Manish Sisodia’s wife’s health deteriorated and was admitted to the LNJP Hospital,” party sources said.

On June 2, the Delhi High Court had allowed Sisodia to meet his ailing wife from 10 am to 5 pm on June 3. However, the court said that he will be in police custody during the meeting.

Sisodia reached his residence at around 10 am. He did not speak to the media as per the court’s direction and went straight inside the residence. But, Seema Sisodia (Manish Sisodia’s wife) was already taken to the hospital, prior to the arrival of the AAP leader.

Manish Sisodia had earlier moved an interim bail citing his wife’s illness.

Granting bail to the AAP leader, a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that he (Manish Sisodia) will not interact with media, use a mobile phone or access the internet.

“The court further directed that the medical report be verified and the medical report of Sisodia’s wife be furnished by tomorrow evening positively. The Court in order further added that Sisodia will not meet anyone except family members during this period.

Sisodia’s legal team also moved an interim bail plea in the Delhi High Court citing his wife’s medical illness. The interim bail is seeking court direction to grant six weeks of bail.

The ED on March 9 arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).