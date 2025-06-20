Sirsa reviews high-tech Automatic Misting System installed to curb air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday conducted an on-ground inspection of the Automatic Misting System installed along Lodhi Road, designed to suppress dust particles and reduce carbon emissions.

These high-pressure mist sprayers are now operational not only in central Delhi but also on DDA-maintained roads in Dwarka sub-city, expanding the city’s anti-pollution efforts to both core and outer zones.

Speaking at the site, Sirsa said, “Delhi is transforming. We are deploying bold, data-driven, and technology-backed solutions to fight air pollution. The Automatic Misting System is one such innovation that will become a benchmark for other states.”

He further said that with sustained efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream to build a ‘Viksit Delhi’ is becoming a reality under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The mist project, now operational at Lodhi Road, spans 560 metres and includes 15 poles, each fitted with 30 high-pressure brass and stainless-steel misting nozzles.

These nozzles operate at 40 bar pressure, delivering ultra-fine mist at a rate of 2.8 LPH per nozzle, and are supported by a 10 horsepower pump.

The system includes SS pipelines, RO units, PVC tanks, a control panel, and a dedicated pump room, all of which have been completed at a total cost of Rs 34 lakh.

In addition to Lodhi Road and Dwarka, similar installations are under execution at Africa Avenue (850 metres, 30 poles) and Shanti Path (900 metres, 30 poles), the minister said.

According to the minister, over 25 major roads prone to air pollution — including Bhagwandas Road, Tilak Marg, Zakir Hussain Marg, Shahjahan Road, Ashoka Road, Hanuman Mandir, Khan Market, and others — will be covered in the subsequent phases.

He further said that the government’s broader strategy includes year-round deployment of 1,000 water sprinklers, 140 anti-smog guns, 200 mechanical road sweepers, 70 electric litter pickers, and 38 water tankers.

Monitoring is ensured through GPS, camera sensors, and centralised dashboards.

He said all commercial high-rises above 3,000 sq metres, including malls and hotels, have been directed to install rooftop anti-smog guns.

Artificial Intelligence-driven tools are also being used to monitor compliance at construction and demolition sites.

Taking a dig at the previous governments, Sirsa stated that people of the national capital haven’t forgotten how they looted public resources and left the city choking in neglect.

He said that under the current triple-engine government, Delhi is witnessing real, measurable change, and the government is investing in science, technology, and infrastructure.

With these multi-layered interventions, the Automatic Misting System stands as a visible and impactful component of Delhi’s clean-air mission — an ambitious, technology-led transformation aimed at setting a model for urban environmental governance across the country, Sirsa said.