Sirsa inspects Tilak Nagar civic infrastructure, orders crackdown on encroachments and sanitation issues

Delhi Environment and Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday conducted a thorough inspection of civic infrastructure in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, focusing on addressing civic issues and violations that impact the quality of life for residents.

Sirsa’s visit emphasized the creation of facilities and amenities aimed at benefiting the community. He also highlighted the urgent need for action against the unsatisfactory condition of public toilets.

The minister was accompanied by the local MLA, residents, and officials from various departments. He issued instructions to address the problems of illegal encroachments, garbage accumulation, and poor sanitation.

Sirsa said, “Roads have been encroached upon, shops and dhabas have been built illegally, and parks have been taken over by illegally parked vehicles. Moreover, junked cars are cluttering public spaces.”

He asserted that these issues must be resolved on a priority basis, giving officials a one-week deadline to remove encroachments, clean up filth, improve public toilets, including Sulabh facilities, and clear garbage to curb pollution.

Sirsa further emphasized, “With the Triple Engine Government, we are committed to cleaning Delhi’s filth, ending mismanagement, and working towards a ‘Viksit Delhi.’ We should focus on solving problems and learning from them rather than indulging in blame games.”

The minister urged officials to adopt a solution-oriented approach and learn from challenges to help create a world-class city that ensures a safer and cleaner environment for all.

While interacting with residents, Sirsa also addressed the need for a sports complex in the area, stating that the government is working towards developing such facilities to ensure better recreational options for the entire community.