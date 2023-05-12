Uncertainty over super specialty hosp at NBMCH

Uncertainty looms over the full functional of the super specialty hospital at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). Partial services of the outpatient department (OPD) had been started there in November last year.

The director of medical education, department of health and family welfare, Prof Debasis Bhattacharya, reviewed its status today.

“We have been able to start the OPDs at the super specialty block. But before the introduction of the indoor facilities, cathlab, implantation of pacemakers, neuro surgeries, I wanted to review and discuss things with the NBMCH authorities to implement the plan properly. We expect it to be handed over in August. After that, we will be in a position to say when it will be made fully operational,” Prof Bhattacharya said.

Minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya had inaugurated five OPD services of cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, paediatric surgery and urology on 21 November. Plastic surgery was added to the list recently. The Union health ministry had approved the project of Rs 150 crore in 2014 for the construction of the super-specificity wing under the Pradhan Mantri Swastha Suraksha Yojna. The construction had started in 2015. The six-storied building has come up on a 1500-square meter area.

Meanwhile, Prof Bhattacharya will attend a two-day workshop on the hepatitis-B vaccination, its treatment protocol in Kalimpong, beginning tomorrow. The superintendents of medical colleges of north Bengal, district chief medical officers of health, and specialists are scheduled to attend the programme.