In a bid to gain more political ground at Kalipur in Arambagh, the BJP and the TMC workers clashed, leaving 15 persons injured. Five were arrested by police.

The Arambagh civic body administrator, Mr. Swapan Nandy alleged, “The Trinamul party local leaders and workers were engaged in a discussion inside their local party office at Kalipur, in Arambagh, when without any provocation from our side, a group of BJP workers attacked the TMC party office. They vandalised the property.”

Nearly 10 TMC party workers were grievously injured and were carried to Arambagh hospital. One of the workers, Sambhunath Phakhira is in critical condition.

The BJP Arambagh district organization president, Mr. Biman Ghosh however refuted all the allegations, claiming that a group of BJP workers while passing through Kalipur, were intimidated by TMC workers who came out of their party office and “attacked our party men with bamboos.”

More then five BJP men were injured in the clash.He alleged that TMC is fast losing its political ground in Arambagh and hence is resorting to violence out of desperation.

“The Arambagh MP Aparupa Poddar has no control over her party men in Arambagh. Her indifferent attitude towards Arambagh is turning the place a hot-bed of political violence” alleged Ghosh.

The Arambagh police brought the situation under control and have arrested five men found involved in instigating violence.