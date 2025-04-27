Tourist evacuation underway in Sikkim

The district collector of Mangan conducted a field inspection today to review the progress of road clearance operations along the Lachung road axis, accompanied by the SDM Chungthang, officials from DDMA Mangan, Pipons of Lachung Dzumsa, and representatives from the Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) and the Driver Association.

The inspection began at Twin Falls, where the district collector directed machine operators to expedite the clearance work. The team then moved to Khedum and further towards Lema to monitor ongoing restoration efforts.

Officials confirmed that two major blockages between Chungthang and Twin Falls have been successfully cleared, while access at Khedum and Lema has also been restored. Two remaining blockages are expected to be cleared within the next few hours, officials said.

Efforts are underway to evacuate stranded tourists from Lachung by this evening. Meanwhile, evacuation of tourists stranded in Lachen is likely to commence early tomorrow morning.

The restoration drive is progressing with the active involvement of GREF. The district administration has appreciated the collective efforts of all stakeholders working to swiftly reopen critical routes.

Residents and travellers have been advised to stay updated through the official channels of the district administration, Mangan.