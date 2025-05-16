‘Teesta Prahar’ showcases Army’s combat readiness

In a compelling display of operational readiness and joint force integration, the Indian Army conducted the large-scale integrated field exercise ‘Teesta Prahar’ at the Teesta Field Firing Range on Thursday.

Set against the backdrop of challenging riverine terrain, the drill aimed to validate combat effectiveness, inter-service coordination, and battlefield adaptability under realistic war-like conditions.

According to the defence PRO, the exercise brought together key combat and support units, including infantry, artillery, armoured corps, mechanised infantry, para special forces, army aviation, engineers, and signals. A major highlight was the deployment and validation of next-generation weapons systems, modern military platforms, and advanced battlefield technologies—underscoring the Army’s continued thrust on modernisation.

Focusing on synergy, speed, and seamless coordination, ‘Teesta Prahar’ tested the Army’s capability to execute swift, decisive operations across diverse terrain and in adverse weather. Tactical drills, battle rehearsals, and adaptive manoeuvres were carried out to sharpen responses to evolving combat scenarios.

The exercise reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to technological advancement, operational excellence, and all-terrain readiness—reinforcing its mission-first approach and integrated war fighting capability.