Teesta Barrage Road to remain closed for repairs

Vehicular movement on the Teesta Barrage at Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri will be suspended for 140 days starting 27 April, following a joint decision taken by the district administration and engineers of the Teesta Barrage Project.

The move comes in response to alarming reports about the deteriorating condition of the road atop the barrage, which serves as a crucial alternative route connecting Siliguri and Jalpaiguri, and also caters to traffic bound for the Dooars.

Senior engineers from the Teesta Barrage Project had strongly recommended immediate repairs to avoid any potential mishaps. The district administration has since approved the suspension of traffic to facilitate the work.

“The condition of the road is precarious and poses a serious risk to commuters. This decision has been taken to prevent any untoward incidents,” said Ms. Krishna Roy Barman, sabhadhipati of the Jalpaiguri zilla parishad, while addressing the media.

To ensure public awareness, local block offices, police stations, and panchayats have been instructed to disseminate information regarding the suspension of vehicle movement.

Ms Barman confirmed that the repair work will commence on 27 April and is expected to take at least 140 days to complete.