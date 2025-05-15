SMC gears up for monsoon, control room to tackle rain-related disasters

In a proactive move ahead of the monsoon, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to set up a central Control Room from June 1 to manage waterlogging and other rain-induced emergencies. The decision, announced by Mayor Goutam Deb, comes amid growing concerns over potential disasters linked to heavy rainfall in the region.

Anticipating the timely arrival of the monsoon, mayor Deb convened a high-level meeting with concerned officials to review SMC’s disaster preparedness. He emphasised the need for a robust response mechanism, given the recent spells of continuous rain and reports of disruption in neighbouring regions.

Sikkim and Cooch Behar have already experienced intense rainfall in the past two days. Landslides have blocked roads in Sikkim, and several wards in Cooch Behar town were waterlogged due to clogged drainage systems. Heavy rains had paralysed Sikkim a few weeks ago, stranding tourists and disrupting normal life.

Although Siliguri recently experienced heavy showers, mayor Deb noted that waterlogging was under control and the accumulated water had drained within two and a half hours. “This reflects the improved capacity of our current infrastructure. However, we are not taking any chances,” he added.

To strengthen the city’s disaster management system, the Control Room will function centrally while dedicated teams have been deployed across all five boroughs. Each borough will have a disaster response unit headed by a sub-assistant engineer.

“We have engaged an adequate number of workers to clean and maintain 250 drainage channels and water outlets to ensure swift water discharge into the Mahananda river,” the mayor said. Additionally, river desiltation and excavation works have been carried out across other waterways within the SMC limits to increase their capacity to absorb runoff from catchment areas.

However, the mayor also flagged certain technical challenges in water clearance in areas affected by ongoing construction and alleged flaws in previous planning. “We are identifying those bottlenecks and working on immediate solutions,” he assured.

With this coordinated effort, SMC aims to minimise disruptions and ensure swift response in case of any monsoon-triggered disaster.