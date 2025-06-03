Siliguri shuts down during 24-Hour bandh by VHP

A 24-hour bandh called by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in protest against an alleged attack on Hindu families in Tumbajote, Matigara on Saturday, saw near-total shutdown across Siliguri and adjoining areas, including Fulbari in Jalpaiguri district, on Monday.

Shops, markets, and commercial establishments, including the Siliguri Regulated Market and the bustling fish market, remained shut through most of the day. While a few auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and government buses were seen on the roads, private bus services were completely suspended.

Advertisement

Although the city appeared normal in the early morning, the situation changed after late morning when hundreds of VHP workers, along with members of affiliated Hindu organisations under the Sangh Parivar, took to the streets in multiple areas. The protest action led to near-total closure in key parts of the city and its outskirts.

Advertisement

In a notable show of participation, many common citizens were seen voluntarily supporting the bandh. One symbolic moment was that of a young man with a broken leg, walking with the aid of crutches, joined the protesters to block a state-run bus.

Police maintained a strong presence across sensitive locations. However, despite this, road blockades were set up by VHP supporters, including large groups of women, who urged shopkeepers and vehicle owners not to defy the bandh.

Siliguri Police Commissioner C Sudhakar visited several areas, including the tension-prone Jhankar More between Airview More and Jalpai More, where picketers had allegedly forced shops to shut. Several protesters were detained throughout the day to maintain order.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) BC Thakur later stated: “The situation is under control, and traffic movement has been restored in most areas. However, legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the law.”

Protest and Clashes

On Hill Cart Road, Sevoke More, and Salugara’s Sevoke Road stretch, VHP workers shut down banks, shopping malls, and other business establishments. Members of Hindu Jagran Manch also joined the protests. At Venus More, located in Ward 6, which has a significant minority population—a large group of VHP supporters demonstrated throughout the day.

Tensions flared when TMC councillor Alam Khan of Ward 6 led a group attempting to open a few roadside shops owned by members of the minority community. This led to heated verbal confrontations, though the situation did not escalate into violence at that spot.

In Tumbajote, the epicentre of Saturday’s alleged communal clash, VHP activists staged demonstrations in the morning. However, tensions mounted again when a group reportedly pelted stones at the protesters, triggering police intervention.

In several areas, picketers burned tyres on deserted roads, and minor scuffles broke out between protesters and police. In some locations, the number of protesters was visibly higher than that of deployed officers, complicating crowd management and enforcement of law and order.

VHP north Bengal leader Laxman Bansal claimed the bandh was “100 per cent successful” and thanked the people of Siliguri for their support. He reiterated the demand for justice for the families attacked in Matigara.

“Today’s bandh was a warning to the administration. If swift action is not taken, we will intensify our agitation,” Bansal warned.

On Saturday, Hindu families in Tumbajote, under Matigara police station, were allegedly attacked by a group of armed men from the Muslim community, leading to serious communal tension in the area. Police have said an investigation is underway. Seven persons were arrested in this connection.

With communal sentiments simmering and political groups taking positions, the administration faces mounting pressure to maintain peace and order while ensuring accountability for the violence in Matigara.