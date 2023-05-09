Sikkim marks tripartite pact golden jubilee

The Joint Action Council (JAC) today marked the golden jubilee of the historic tripartite agreement of 8 May 1973 at Singtam. The agreement between the erstwhile Chogyal (king), Government of India and political parties of Sikkim was the beginning of the transition of the former kingdom of Sikkim as an Indian state.

The agreement firmly established a democratic framework, keeping in mind all ethnic groups of the state.

“A section in the agreement also establishes the term Sikkimese, and the rights and interests of the Sikkimese of Bhutia-Lepcha origin and of the Sikkimese of Nepali origin, which includes Tsongs, and Schedule Castes origin are fully protected,” a JAC office bearer said today.

The agreement, among other things, provided for a Legislative Assembly for Sikkim elected on the basis of an adult franchise, an Executive Council responsible to the Assembly and safeguards for minorities.

Under the agreement, India was to provide the head of administrator (Chief Executive) to ensure democratization, good administration, communal harmony and social development. The elections for the new Assembly were to be held within a few months of the signing of the pact.

Todays programme was attended by former prince and head of the Namgyal Royal house, Wangchuk Tenzing Namgyal, president of Hamro Sikkim Party Bhaichung Bhutia, Vice-president of JAC Passang Passang Gyali Sherpa, Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) Convenor and BJP leader Tseten Tashi Bhutia, JAC Vice President Duk Nath Nepal and other JAC members.

A high level delegation of the JAC led by senior Vice President Duknath Nepal, VP Pempo Dorjee Lepcha, VP Passang Gyali Sherpa and Spokesperson Sonam Gyatso Sherpa had recently visited the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and held a meeting with the Joint Secretary and the Director (TPL-l), Department of Revenue, CBDT.

“The delegation apprised the officials of the discontentment and apprehensions arising in Sikkim after the passing of the Finance Act 2023, mainly the expansion and distortion of the term ‘Sikkimese,’” the JAC office bearer said.

“It is held that the insufficient and incorrect representation by the State Government of Sikkim in the Supreme Court is the root cause of distortion of the definition of the term ‘Sikkimese’ vis a vis dilution of Article 371F,” he added.

The delegation further learnt that the errors arising out of the Finance Act 2023 can be corrected by adopting a political and judicial approach.

“JAC (Joint Action Council) is happy to share with our fellow Sikkimese brothers and sisters that a path of negotiation has finally started with the Government of India and we are optimistic in correcting the distorted ‘Sikkimese’ definition as guaranteed under Article 371F of the Constitution of India,” said the JAC VP, Passang Sherpa.

Meanwhile, addressing a separate programme at Yuksam, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) also said that the 8-May Agreement had secured the rights of the Sikkimese people.

“The tripartite agreement led to creation of Article 371(f) in the constitution which has safeguarded the rights of Sikkimese people. The protection enjoyed by the Sikkimese people is because of the 8-May Tripartite Agreement,” Mr Golay said.