Sikkim airlifts 80 from Chaten; evacuation to continue

A total of 80 individuals, including 63 tourists and 17 local residents, were successfully evacuated by helicopter from north Sikkim’s disaster-affected Chaten area on Thursday, as part of the state government’s ongoing rescue operations. The evacuation effort, carried out under the coordinated supervision of multiple departments, was officially concluded for the day.

According to a senior officer from the information and public relations department, four helicopter sorties were conducted between Pakyong Greenfield Airport and Chaten, deploying MI-02, MI-39, and MI-49 helicopters. These operations were crucial in airlifting individuals who had been stranded due to adverse weather conditions and disrupted road connectivity in the region.

Advertisement

The day’s first sortie, carried out by the MI-02 helicopter, airlifted 17 evacuees to Pakyong. Later, MI-41 successfully transported 19 more individuals and prepared for a subsequent sortie to continue the rescue. A second round of evacuations using MI-02 and MI-39 helicopters brought in 44 more people, ensuring that all stranded tourists were safely rescued by evening.

Advertisement

To assist with onward travel to Gangtok, the Sikkim government arranged Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) buses at the airport, ensuring a seamless transition for evacuees upon landing. Additionally, a medical team from the health and family welfare department, based in Pakyong, was stationed at the airport to conduct basic health screenings for the arriving individuals.

In a proactive move, the tourism and civil aviation department also set up a tourist information centre (TIC) at the airport. This facility is providing information, guidance, and essential support to tourists returning from affected areas.

Further, acknowledging the legal and documentation challenges faced by evacuees, a legal aid clinic was established by the Sikkim State Legal Services Authority under the NALSA (Legal Services to Disaster Victims) Scheme, 2010. The clinic is aiding in the reconstruction of vital documents lost or damaged during the disaster.

With all tourists now evacuated, focus shifts to rescuing the remaining local residents. Officials have confirmed that helicopter services will resume tomorrow, primarily to deliver essential relief materials to Chaten and bring back those still awaiting evacuation.

The administration continues to monitor the evolving situation closely, with logistical planning in place to respond swiftly to emerging needs. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety, care, and rehabilitation of all affected individuals.