SDM Chungthang inspects Zema landslide site, reviews public-built bridge in Lachen

A team led by SDM Chungthang Arun Chettri visited the landslide-affected area of Zema in Lachen today.

The team, accompanied by members of the Lachen Dzomsa, inspected the Zema bridge. The Dzomsa members shared that the foot suspension bridge was constructed by the public of Lachen, under the guidance of the Dzomsa.

The team included Joel Lama, AE (BAC Chungthang), Karma Lhendup Lachungpa, RI, and other disaster management staff.

It was reported that Cho Bandhu Lachenpa, the Pipon (village leader) of Lachen, has deployed machinery to clear the roads on both sides of the Zema bridge.

During an interaction with Captain Himanshu Kharkwal, 2IC, 86 RCC (GREF), it was confirmed that GREF has begun work on road clearance and restoration starting today. Captain Kharkwal further stated that GREF plans to reopen the Zema bridge within the next two months.

SDM Chungthang encouraged GREF to continue supporting the restoration efforts by providing logistical assistance and fuel to the privately deployed machines working on the roads within their jurisdiction.