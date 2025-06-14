New train to boost north-south Bengal rail connectivity

In a major step to strengthen connectivity between North and South Bengal, Indian Railways is introducing a new express train service between Jalpaiguri Road and Sealdah. The train will be the first of its kind to operate end-to-end between the two stations and also the first express service to run via the newly built Nashipur Rail Bridge, significantly reducing travel time.

The inaugural special train (03116) will run from Jalpaiguri Road on 14 June 2025, departing at 2 p.m. and arriving at Sealdah at 4 a.m. the next day.

Advertisement

Regular services will commence from 20 June. The 13115 Sealdah–Jalpaiguri Road Humsafar Express will depart every Friday at 11.40 p.m, reaching Jalpaiguri Road at noon the following day. In return, train number 13116 will leave Jalpaiguri Road every Saturday at 8.30 p.m. and reach Sealdah at 8.10 a.m. the next day.

Advertisement

“This long-awaited service will greatly benefit students, traders, and tourists by offering faster, smoother, and more comfortable travel,” said K K Sharma, chief public relations officer of Northeast Frontier Railway. He added that the new link is expected to catalyse economic activity in North Bengal by facilitating better movement of people and goods.