MP pushes for Malda airport, writes to civil aviation minister

The long-standing demand for air connectivity in Malda district has gained fresh momentum with Malda Uttar MP Khagen Murmu formally requesting the Centre to initiate steps for setting up a full-fledged airport in the region. In a letter dated 26 June addressed to civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Murmu highlighted Malda’s strategic location, its economic potential, and the urgent need to bring the district under the national aviation map.

Murmu, who also serves on the parliamentary standing committee on railways, stressed that despite being a sensitive international border district—sharing a 165-kilometre stretch with Bangladesh—Malda continues to remain isolated from the air network. The nearest functional airports are in Bagdogra, nearly 240 km away, and Kolkata, about 325 km from the district headquarters in English Bazaar.

He argued that the absence of air connectivity adversely affects emergency medical services, border area surveillance, trade logistics, and investment opportunities. The MP also cited the importance of the district in terms of national security, especially for rapid deployment of personnel during emergencies and border-related contingencies.

Referring to the revised UDAN 2.0 scheme announced in the Union Budget 2025—which envisions the development of 120 new air routes across underserved and remote regions—Murmu urged the Centre to include Malda as a priority destination. “Malda fully meets the scheme’s objectives, being a backward and sensitive border district with no operational airport,” the MP wrote in his appeal.

Murmu emphasised the district’s untapped economic potential, especially in agriculture and cottage industries. Malda is nationally known for its mangoes, silk production, and handicrafts. He also pointed to the presence of major central institutions such as the Border Security Force (BSF) battalions, Eastern Railway’s Malda Division, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-supported Mango Research Substation, the Food Corporation of India, and multiple nationalised bank branches as indicators of Malda’s administrative and strategic importance.

“The proposed airport would serve as a catalyst for trade, tourism, and regional development while enhancing the country’s border management capabilities,” Murmu added, requesting the ministry to undertake land identification, technical surveys, and project planning at the earliest.