Malda Medical College temporary staff cease work over unpaid wages

Several temporary workers at Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMC&H) launched a cease-work protest from Monday morning, demanding immediate disbursal of their long-pending wages.

The agitation, centred outside the Trauma Care Unit, disrupted essential services and caused severe inconvenience to patients and their families. Hospital operations were significantly affected, particularly in trauma and emergency care. Additionally, the absence of adequate security personnel allowed unrestricted movement across sensitive areas of the hospital, raising serious concerns about patient safety.

According to the protesters, some staff have not received salaries for as long as six months, while others are awaiting payments for four to three months of work. Despite fulfilling their duties regularly, the prolonged delay in wage disbursement has pushed many of them into financial distress.

“We are left with no option but to strike,” said Amlan Mishra, one of the agitating workers. “I’ve been working 12 to 14 hours a day for the last six months without any salary. We’ve repeatedly informed the authorities, but nothing has changed. Our protest will continue until all dues are cleared.”

Approximately over 180 contractual workers are engaged in housekeeping, security, and other critical support services at MMC&H. Many allege that while they continue to perform their duties diligently, payments remain irregular, and no formal explanation has been offered by the management.

The agitating workers had earlier submitted a memorandum, bearing the signatures of affected staff, to the hospital administration. However, they claim the response has been unsatisfactory, prompting them to intensify their protest.

Dr PP Mukherjee, principal of Malda Medical College and Hospital, clarified: “These temporary staff members are employed through a third-party agency. The college has no direct administrative control over their appointments. Nevertheless, we will look into the matter and take necessary steps.”

As the deadlock continues, hospital services remain partially paralysed, adding pressure to an already burdened healthcare system.