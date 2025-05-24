Lt Gen RC Tiwari, CM, army officials mourn Lt Shashank Tiwari’s death in North Sikkim

Lt Gen RC Tiwari and other senior Army officials have expressed their deepest condolences on the tragic demise of Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, who made the supreme sacrifice while rescuing a fellow soldier during an operational patrol in north Sikkim on Thursday.

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Indian Army officer Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, who lost his life while on patrol in the challenging terrain of North Sikkim.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a young and courageous officer, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, who laid down his life in the line of duty. His bravery, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the nation will always be remembered with pride.

On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We stand with them in this moment of profound grief and honour his sacrifice with the highest respect and gratitude.”

According to official sources, the young officer lost his life in a mishap near the Chhu Junction area along the Lachung axis, while on foot patrol in challenging high-altitude terrain. Lt Tiwari was leading a team of five soldiers, when he reportedly slipped during an ascent and was swept away by a fast-moving stream, likely swollen due to recent snowmelt or rainfall.

Despite prompt search efforts by his team, Lt Tiwari could not be saved. His body was later recovered and transported to the Military Hospital in Siliguri, where formalities are underway.

The sudden loss of Lt Tiwari has cast a pall of grief over his unit and the broader Army community. Known for his exceptional dedication, courage, and leadership, he was a promising young officer serving in one of the country’s most demanding operational environments.

His supreme sacrifice will be remembered with honour.