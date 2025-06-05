Indian Army, state agencies lead rescue ops in north Sikkim

In the wake of the devastating landslide in north Sikkim, the Indian Army and state agencies are leading large-scale search and evacuation operations under extreme weather and high-altitude challenges. Lachen, a key tourist hub, has been completely cut off, but the Army has established foot connectivity and reached 113 stranded tourists. On 3 June, 30 tourists, including foreign nationals, were successfully airlifted by military helicopters.

At Chaten, rescue efforts are underway to locate six individuals missing after a landslide hit a military camp. The missing include Lt. Col. Pritpal Singh Sandhu, Subedar Dharamveer, Naik Sunilal Muchahary, Sepoy Sainudheen PK, Squadron Leader (Retd.) Aarti Sandhu, and their daughter Amayra Sandhu. Specialised teams have been deployed with engineering equipment, but heavy rains, unstable terrain, and poor visibility continue to hinder progress.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), led by relief commissioner Mingma T Sherpa and senior officials, visited Pakyong Airport to assess evacuation preparedness. The operations faced a major setback after two key bridges over the Taran Chu river between Munshithang and Chaten were washed away, cutting off motorable access. Despite this, 109 tourists have successfully reached Chaten from Lachen on foot with the support of the Army, SSDMA, and locals. All tourists are safe and sheltered in hotels and Army camps, awaiting air evacuation as weather permits.

Currently, two MI-17 V5 helicopters remain stationed at Pakyong Airport on standby. So far, only one successful sortie has been completed, evacuating 33 tourists. Two further attempts were aborted due to adverse weather. With air sorties suspended, the state government has activated Plan B: a ground-based trans-shipment route between Lachen and Chungthang (28 km), which includes 4-5 critical block points with collapsed bridges and damaged roads.

Joint teams from the Army, NDRF, GREF, and local volunteers are constructing footpaths and temporary wooden bridges from both ends—Lachen and Chungthang—to enable safe passage. Once complete, tourists will be evacuated on foot in a phased manner.

The government has Issued an advisory urging all tour operators to stay prepared for immediate coordination once the route is declared safe. The administration is also working closely with local authorities in Mangan district to ensure timely relief and evacuation support.