State BJP president Dilip Ghosh today assured voters that they would be able to cast their vote freely in the presence of a huge number of central police forces.

Mr Ghosh, who is scheduled to hold several meetings in districts, including Cooch Behar and Siliguri till 12 November, was addressing a rally at Churabhandar in Jalpaiguri today.

“People are asking me whether they would be able to vote freely. We will bring police from Delhi and they will be present in large numbers and take prompt action against anyone will stops you from voting,” Mr Ghosh said, adding, “Trinamul Congress has come to power in the last rural polls by preventing voters from exercising their franchise feely. TMC is looting the government’s money from the panchayats, depriving beneficiaries.”

Mr Ghosh further urged the gathering to bring in a change and give his party a chance to form the government to stop such looting of funds and to make Bengal a “Sonar Bangla” with good governance and rule of law.

Mr Ghosh highlighted two central government schemes on health insurance and farmers and accused the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of depriving the poor people and farmers in Jalpaiguri as well as other districts in Bengal.

“In order to bring in development in Bengal, we need a better relationship between the Centre and the state. Massive development will flow in once the BJP comes to power in Bengal and will work jointly with PM Narendra Modi,” he said.