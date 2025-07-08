Flyover on Bardhaman Rd likely to open before Durga Puja: Mayor

The much-anticipated Bardhaman Road flyover, connecting Jalpaiguri More and Air View More, is likely to be operational before Durga Puja, bringing significant relief to Siliguri’s traffic congestion woes.

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb, while speaking to reporters today, said that the construction work is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed by August. “If everything goes as planned, the flyover will be ready before the Puja festivities. It will ease congestion in a key part of the city,” he added.

The mayor also informed that the restoration work on several link roads—currently under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD)—is being fast-tracked to ensure completion before the festive season. “PWD has assured that the road work will be completed in phases,” he said.

A coordination meeting was held today to streamline various civic utilities before the final surfacing of the roads. These include underground electric cables, drinking water pipelines, and the gas pipeline project.

Notably, the mayor expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of the agency responsible for laying the cooking gas pipeline, a project being executed by GAIL. “If the gas pipeline work is not completed before the road is constructed, it will have to be dug up again, which will cause major setbacks. Proper coordination is crucial,” Mr. Deb cautioned.

Efforts are underway to ensure that all utility installations are synchronized to prevent rework and delays as Siliguri braces for the Puja rush.