Field Engg Park opens at STC, BSF

A Field Engineering Park (FEP) was inaugurated at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Baikunthapur near Siliguri today.

Inspector General of the BSF, North Bengal Frontier, Ajai Singh, inaugurated the FEP on the STC premises in the presence of Raman Kumar Srivastava, Commandant (Training), STC BSF Baikunthpur, and other BSF officials, it is learnt.

Notably, the Field Engineering Park is used to impart practical knowledge of types of boundary posts, different types of fire trenches, weapon pits, types of barbed wire and wire obstacles during training of recruits.

According to a senior BSF official, the construction of the park has been possible due to the commendable efforts of IG, Mr Singh, which will “greatly benefit recruits and enhance their practical knowledge during the basic training.”

Addressing the inauguration of the FEP, Mr Singh said he has great passion in the field of training and has been associated with training related activities for a long time.

“My aim is always to prepare proficient and professional soldiers for the service of the country and this is possible only by elevating the quality of training.

Theoretical knowledge of map reading and field engineering is being provided to the recruits during training, but there are lack of resources to impart practical knowledge and training on the subject.”

After inaugurating the field engineering park, Mr Singh dedicated it to the instructors of the STC, Baikunthpur, so that they can provide proper practical training to the recruits during their basic training, BSF sources said.