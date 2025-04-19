Darjeeling’s steam engine celebrates 125 years on tracks

Amidst the misty hills and scenic beauty of the Eastern Himalayas, Darjeeling’s iconic steam locomotive, No. 782B, marked a momentous milestone on Thursday – 125 years of uninterrupted service on the legendary Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage.

A special heritage train, powered by the century-old B Class engine, was ceremoniously flagged off from Ghum – the highest railway station in India – by Dr. C.M. Ramesh, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, and several members of Parliament were present to witness the historic run.

“This isn’t just a locomotive. It’s a living, breathing chapter of railway history – still puffing its way through time,” said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer, N.F. Railway. “Its rhythmic chug, echoing in the hills, reminds us of the enduring spirit of Indian Railways,” he added.

The celebrations at Ghum were laced with local flavour – traditional Nepali music, vibrant folk dances, and heartfelt cheers from the crowd. The Parliamentary Committee also visited the Ghum Railway Museum, where they were briefed on restoration efforts to keep this British-era marvel alive.

Engine No. 782B – built in 1900 by Sharp, Stewart & Co. – continues to gracefully navigate the meandering narrow-gauge tracks between Darjeeling and Kurseong, its polished brass and coal-fired heart still beating strong.

“The locomotive stands as a symbol of our commitment to cultural preservation,” Sharma said. “It bridges generations – past, present and those yet to board.”

