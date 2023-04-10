CDS Gen Chauhan visits forward areas in North Bengal

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, visited Air Force Station Hasimara and forward areas in North Bengal, along with General Officer Commanding (GOC), Trishakti Corps, on 8- 9 April.

According to the Army, General Chauhan reviewed the progress of infrastructure development and operational and logistics preparedness in the area.

The CDS also interacted extensively with troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their high morale and professionalism, the Army said. Later in the day, the CDS visited the Headquarters of Trishakti Corps at Sukna, where he was briefed on the operational situation along the Northern borders in Sikkim.

“The CDS commended the formation for ensuring force preservation, while also reaching out to assist the civil administration and local population in times of natural disasters and weather emergencies like the recent avalanche in East Sikkim. He asked the formation to focus on training hard and remain vigilant at all times. He also emphasized that soldiers must keep abreast with the latest trends in information technology, emerging cyber threats and counter measures,” Lt Col S Rawat, Defence PRO, Guwahati, said in a press release.