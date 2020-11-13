West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that he was an agent of the India Constitution and that he cannot remain a silent spectator when the state is in an “explosive situation in the absence of rule of law” and due to “political killings.”

“Who are describing me as an agent of a political party, I want to reply to them that I am an agent of the Indian Constitution and I cannot stay as a silent spectator,” Mr Dhankhar told reporters at Bagdogra here today.

He also came down heavily on the issue of law and order and expressed unhappiness over chief minister Mamata Banerjee, as, according to him, she has not yet replied to his letter that he wrote to her on 26 September.

“Everyone has the right to information, but the state government does answer to my letter,” the Governor said.

Notably, Mr Dhankhar today visited the Thakur Panchanan Barma Park in Cooch Behar, where he interacted with people and offered prayers at the Madan Mohan Temple and returned by air.

“Neither the district collector nor the police chief were present, while there was no guard of honour too. Protocols are completely breached,” he said at Bagdogra. Pointing out to clarifications he has sought on some posting from the state government, Mr Dhankhar said that he today spoke to the Additional Chief Secretary of the state government over the phone and asked him the reasons for the posting of Gyanwant Singh as the ADG, Law and Order, and the terms and conditions for appointing former DGP Surajit Purkayastha and others including Rina Mitra.