A high-level delegation, led by additional chief secretary of the state government, Manish Jain, visited Arambagh to review the pre-flood situation and assess the current condition of the river embankments. He was accompanied by Hooghly district magistrate Mukta Arya, Arambagh sub-divisional magistrate Ravikumar, Member of Parliament Mitali Bagh, and several other officials.

The team inspected the embankments in the flood-prone Marokhana area of Khanakul. Tensions rose when local residents attempted to voice their concerns but were met with resistance, leading to agitation among the locals.

Advertisement

BJP MLA of Khanakul, Sushant Ghosh, met with the delegation and raised the demands and grievances of the affected people. Following the inspection, a high-level administrative meeting was convened.

Advertisement

Speaking to journalists, Mr Jain said: “During my visit to the flood-prone areas of Khanakul, I was briefed on the current situation. Immediate steps will be taken to reinforce the river embankments, and we expect the work to be completed by 30 June.”

Meanwhile, persistent rainfall and the continuous release of water from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) have caused a surge in water levels in the Damodar, Mundeswari, and Darakeswar rivers. In several areas, the rivers have overflowed their banks. Floodwaters are currently inundating the Arambagh–Garbeta State Highway and continue to submerge Satberia in Goghat on the Arambagh–Badanganj–Garbeta road. The Haldi Pole region between Kamarpukur and Joyrambati has also been affected.

Local residents fear the situation may deteriorate further if the rains persist and the DVC continues to release large volumes of water.