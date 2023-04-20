10 huts gutted in North Dinajpur village

Around 10 huts belonging to four families were gutted when fire spread in the Balir- par village in Bahin under the Raiganj police station area in North Dinajpur district last night.

Two fire engines from near- by Raiganj town rushed to the spot and put out the fire after around five hours of bat- tling with the leaping flames, it is learnt. Local people also put in their best efforts to help the firefighters douse the fire, sources said.

“Everything belonging to the four families was destroyed in the devastating fire. The local villagers suspect that the fire may have spread from the oven of one of the kitchens in the huts there,” a local man said.

Fire department officials said they have started inves- tigations into the incident and are trying to find out as to where the fire broke out first.

The Saha Sabhapati of the Raiganj Panchayat Samity, Manash Ghosh, said the pan- chayat was helping the affect- ed families.

“Everything in the houses of Samul Seikh, Samad Seikh and Kasim Ali were destroyed in the inferno. The local peo- ple and fire fighters worked hard to put out the fire. From our Panchayat Samity’s side, we have provided tarpaulin sheets, food and clothes to the affected families for now. We stand by the families and will provide further assistance, whatever they may need,” Mr Ghosh said.