Signalling issues affect Metro services on newly opened Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand section

Metro passengers had a harrowing time on Sunday morning when train services on the Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand section, inaugurated only yesterday, suddenly came to a halt. The Delhi Metro authorities arranged a separate train to take the affected passengers to their destination.

The Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand stretch of the Delhi Metro’s Grey Line was inaugurated on Saturday jointly by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with much fanfare.

According to sources in the DMRC, the train suffered signalling issues and came to a grinding halt twice, near Dhansa bus stand Metro station, leading to a lot of inconvenience to passengers.

The sources said trains were unable to receive signals after entering the underground section of the Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand stretch of the Grey Line. The Dhansa bus stand Metro station has been built underground having modern infrastructure.

This 1.5-km-long stretch of the Grey Line was opened after a delay of one month owing to approach road-related issues. Initially, it was scheduled to be inaugurated on 6 August.