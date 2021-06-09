A two-week-long struggle to scramble for vaccine doses is expected to ease out for the people aged 18-44 as the fresh stock of vaccines have arrived in the national capital. However, the Covaxin at the government vaccination centres will only be available to those eligible for the second dose.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Atishi informed while presenting vaccination bulletin digitally on Wednesday that around 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin for 18-44 category have arrived in Delhi.

“We have Covaxin available for the second dose and 8 days of Covishield stock available, which means vaccination stock is available for the youth for the next 8 days,” she said.

Meanwhile, the stock of Covaxin received for 45+ category will be over in the next two days while the Covishield will sustain for 27 days for this category.

“We have received 20,000 doses of Covaxin which are being distributed to different centres of Delhi today. Covaxin for 45+ will be used to administer only the second dose. For 18-44, we have Covaxin available for the second dose and 8 days of Covishield. For 45+, we have 2 days of Covaxin and 27 days of Covishield available,” Atishi said.

For the last 14 days weeks, the vaccination for 18-44 years was halted at government centres due to an acute shortage of the vaccines.

On June 8, a total of 48,411 doses of the vaccine were administered. Out of these 25,847 were first doses and 22,564 were second doses, taking the vaccination tally (first dose) in Delhi to 57,81,988 while 13,40,000 people have been administered both the doses.