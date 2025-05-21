Shops at Stone Market in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarak gutted in fire; no casualties

A major fire broke out at the Stone Market in Kotla Mubarak early Wednesday morning in which at least six shops, housed in tin-shed kiosks, were gutted, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service, the incident was reported to them at around 04:08 am prompting a swift response from them by rushing 9 fire tenders to the site to get the situation under control.

The fire department reportedly said that the blaze originated from the Patthar Market area that lies in the South District’s jurisdiction. The DFS informed them about the fire that reportedly began in a row of tin-shed kiosks of clothes, tarpaulin sheets, stationery, and cosmetics.

Firefighters struggled for over two hours to douse the blaze. The operation was successful by 6:15 am when the fire was completely extinguished, an official from the DFS mentioned.

Luckily, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, the fire has caused major damage to the six shops involved, with most of the inventory and structures reportedly reduced to ashes, an official added.

Initial observation suggests that the tightly packed market and the nature of materials stored in the kiosks may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

Fire officials are currently assessing the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation. However, preliminary investigations into this case point to an electrical short circuit as a potential cause of the fire.

However, the exact cause of the eruption is yet to be confirmed, the official stated.