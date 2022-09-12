Shipping Ministry to host international conference on green ship recycling, vehicle scrapping in Gandhinagar

With an aim to showcase the status of the ship recycling industry in Alang and explore synergies of Alang’s ship recycling industry with the vehicle scrapping industry, the Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways, along with Gujarat Maritime Board and FICCI, will organise an international conference in Gandhinagar, said the officials on Sunday.

The conference will be held today focusing on green ship recycling and vehicle scrapping. “The Union Ministry of Shipping, Ports & Waterways along with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as the industry partner, is organising an international conference on “Green Ship Recycling and Vehicle Scrapping” in Gandhinagar on September 12,” read a statement by the Ministry.

The conference will be followed by a visit to Alang ship breaking yard, the hub of ship recycling in India, the next day.

Union Minister for Shipping, Ports & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the international conference in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Mahatma Mandir on September 12.

The conference will showcase the current status of the ship recycling industry in Gujarat and the adoption of HKC Convention compliances. The conference will facilitate discussion on how the European Union (EU) shipping industry can take advantage of the ship recycling facilities in Gujarat and explore partnerships with EU member countries.

Two sessions have been organised as a part of the day-long conference. The first session on the Ship Recycling Industry in India and Compliances will focus on the Ship Recycling Act, the role of GMB, compliance with HKC and EU Ship Recycling Regulation (EUSRR), and safe and sustainable recycling.

“The second session on Vehicle Scrap Policy will see an overview of the policy, which is aimed at phasing out old and unfit vehicles. It will also showcase Alang’s capabilities as a hub of vehicle scrap,” added the statement.

Representatives from the Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, global CEOs, and national and international industry representatives from the shipping sector including shipping lines, ship recyclers, ship owners, etc. are expected to participate in the conference.

The participants will visit the Alang ship breaking yard on September 13.