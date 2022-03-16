Will repeat BJP’s recent poll success in Himachal too: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said if BJP can beat poll trends to secure a win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur then the election success can be repeated in the state too.

Addressing the assembly during the closing of the ongoing budget session, Thakur said we all have seen how governments are repeated in states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. We will complete ‘mission repeat’ in Himachal too, a jubilant CM said.

Thakur stated that it was his fifth budget session in which the state government tried to cater to all sections of the society with special focus on helping the poor and needy.

But as the opposition members had to raise issues and create uproar in the house which was aimed at gaining mileage in assembly elections and was their right in democratic system.

In fact, the opposition members tried to incite various factions to corner the state government but if we only tried to indulge in such tactics and don’t focus on public welfare then it’s a wrong precedent.

He lauded the legislative assembly members for participating in good numbers on Governor’s address and on a budget too and thanked them for cooperation during the budget session.

He asserted his government’s resolution to continue to strive for the welfare of the people of the state till elections are announced.

He further stated that Covid cases were in decline in the state with the fear of the viral disease diminishing among the people and hoped that soon, we all will be able to live freely as was the case in the pre-pandemic era.